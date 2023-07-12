The Wally Lewis Medal for player of the State of Origin series in 2023 has been awarded to Reuben Cotter.

The North Queensland Cowboys forward has been a picture of consistency throughout the series for the Maroons, often playing in an unfamiliar edge role.

The award going to the Queensland forward comes after another in the Maroons' forward pack - Patrick Carrigan - won the award last year in the winning effort for the Maroons.

The last time a back won the Wally Lewis Medal was in 2021, when it went to Tom Trbojevic.

The Maroons' enforcer started at prop during Game 1 of this year's series, before an early injury to Tom Gilbert saw him moved to an edge, where he played the full 80 minutes. He wound up making 48 tackles with only 3 missed, to go with a strong 84 metres.

Game 2 again saw Cotter play a mix of middle and edge, with another 80-minute effort leading to 44 tackles and 127 metres. His carries to get Queensland on the front foot were phenomenal.

In a losing team during the final game of the series, Cotter again played the full 80 minutes, running for another 116 metres, adding 3 tackle busts and completing another 43 tackles.

His performance in the middle third summed up the series for Queensland, who worked hard all the way to claim the victory.

It's likely he beat out yet another Queensland forward for the award, with Lindsay Collins also putting his best foot forward throughout the series, while Reece Walsh may have been in with a shout at the award had he not been suspended for Game 3.