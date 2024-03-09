Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr endured a setback against the Eels on Saturday, sustaining a shoulder injury that forced him to be sidelined for scans after being seen in a sling at halftime.

It's understood he picked up the injury early in the game, affecting his performance for the remainder of the first half. Despite the discomfort, he pushed on, contributing defensively and in attacking plays.

Worryingly for the coaching staff and fans, Addo-Carr did not return to the field for the second half and potentially faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Embed from Getty Images

After an injury-ravaged 2023 in which the blue and whites dug deep into their reserves stocks, the Bulldogs cannot afford to have constant disruptions to their roster.

Addo-Carr could potentially form a lethal centre-wing combination with new recruit and club captain Stephen Crichton. That has been put on ice for now.

The setback does create an opportunity for one of the Bulldogs' off-season signings to step up, with both Bronson Xerri and Connor Tracey waiting for their chance to shine in the starting lineup.

Embed from Getty Images

Initial assessments suggest that Addo-Carr's injury may involve the AC joint, which could result in him being sidelined for several weeks, adding to the Bulldogs' injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses showed resilience by playing through groin discomfort, albeit relinquishing his goalkicking duties.

Despite being limited in his physical contributions, Moses remained on the field to guide his team around the park.

Embed from Getty Images