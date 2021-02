Star Cronulla Sharks recruit Cameron McInnes has suffered a ruptured ACL, per Fox Sports’ Lara Pitt.

Pitt posted the unfortunate injury news on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“Breaking: Cameron McInnes has ruptured ACL at training today. Scans confirm he’ll be out for the season,” she tweeted.

Breaking: Cameron McInnes has ruptured ACL at training today. Scans confirm he’ll be out for the season @FOXNRL — Lara Pitt (@LaraPitt_) February 12, 2021

MORE TO COME.