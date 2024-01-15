Penrith Panthers star five-eighth Jarome Luai is a chance of returning in time for the World Club Challenge according to teammate Dylan Edwards.

Luai battled a shoulder injury through the 2023 finals campaign after suffering the injury late in the season.

He ultimately missed the club's qualifying final win over the New Zealand Warriors and only managed to play an hour of the grand final before being taken from the field as his teammates kicked on to a miraculous come from behind victory.

Since then, Luai has barely spent a second out of the NRL news cycle, whether it be for his shoulder, or a new contract he has signed confirming he will become the most well-paid player in Wests Tigers history, where he has signed for the next five years on a deal believed to be worth around the $6 million mark.

But before he heads to the joint-venture in time for the 2025 season, Luai has another campaign to see out at the foot of the mountains as Ivan Cleary's side look to make it four straight premierships.

And before that, Penrith will head to Wigan for the first World Club Challenge. It's a title they didn't play for after their first premiership win, and one they lost on home soil to St Helens after the 2022 version.

Rumblings from the foot of the moutains have suggested it's a piece of silverware they want to bring back to Australia, and Luai's fitness could prove critical if they are to get the better of Wigan.

While he has been expected to be fit for Round 1, there was no guarantee of him making the trip to England.

Edwards however, who himself will be critical for Penrith in that game, suggested Luai will give himself every chance of playing and has been training well.

“I'm not sure of the exact time line, but he is training very well, doing a lot of rehab and working really hard, so he is going to give himself every chance,” Edwards told News Corp.

“We would love to send him off on a high note. He is still one of our brothers and he is going to compete as hard as he can this year, so hopefully send him off as a winner.”

Luai's shoulder injury will not see the club rush him back however given the chance of re-injury if they were to bring him back ahead of schedule.

Penrith have had other issues over the off-season, but their best 17, complete with a returning Taylan May who will take Stephen Crichton's spot in the centres, are all expected to be fit for the World Club Challenge.