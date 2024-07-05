Newcastle Knights superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga has reportedly been ruled out of the team's clash against the Canberra Raiders.

Set to return to the field this weekend after a long stint on the sidelines, Ponga will remain out for at least an extra week, according to SEN's Michelle Bishop.

Yet to be confirmed by the club, it is unknown who will replace him at the back of the field, but Fletcher Sharper looms as the obvious replacement.

His absence not only effect the Knights but also has an adverse effect on the Queensland Maroons squad for Game III, as he is now unlikely to enter the squad having not played any games in the lead up to the match.