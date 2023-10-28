Penrith Panthers premiership winner Sunia Turuva has officially been ruled out of Fiji's clash against Papua New Guinea after succumbing to injury in the lead-up to the game.

It is understood that the 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year trained on his own on Saturday during the captain's run with coach Wise Kativerata confirming that he has endured a calf injury.

"We have slightly changed [the line-up], as you have seen today, because Sunia has got a calf problem and Kitione has got a back problem," Kativerata said via NRL.com.

"It's not major but we thought we would give other kids as opportunity."

Whilst there has been no word on how serious the injury is, he will be replaced by Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qarequare - making his international debut.

Canterbury Bulldogs forward Kitione Kautoga has also been ruled out and will be replaced by forward Sirilo Lovokuro from the Kaiviti Silktails.