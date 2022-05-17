Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has made it known he's "ready" if his name is called for the NSW Blues.

One of the best centres in the competition, Staggs has put himself firmly into contention Origin contention.

Speaking after he unveiled the Broncos new Indigenous jersey, Staggs could find himself modelling a jersey with a bit more blue in a few weeks.

With an injury to Latrell Mitchell all-but ruling him out of Origin contention, the left centre spot is open.

Penrith Panthers' Stephen Crichton seems most likely to slot in between teammates Brian To'o and Jarome Luai, but Staggs has made it hard to ignore him.

“If that opportunity comes, I’ll take with both hands - I think I’m ready and feel it’d be a challenge," Staggs said.

With Tom Trbojevic looking fragile at best for the Manly Sea Eagles, Staggs' preffered right-side could also be free, taking away the choice between him and Crichton.

Staggs also made mention of what the Indigenous Jersey, that he helped to design, and Indigenous round, means to him.

The Broncos new jersey, designed by Casey Coolwell-Fisher, holds the totems of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island players in the team. Staggs totem's are the Goanna and Ring-tailed Possum, representing both sides of his family.

“Albert and I got the opportunity to be a part of this jersey this year and it was and unreal feeling and we were very grateful.

“It means a lot to me to be able to put my family in there and they can look at that jersey and know that they’re part of it as well.





“I come from a small town Wellington in NSW which has a culture I love and it is good to be able to give back to them in what I am doing.

With a few weeks to go until the State of Origin teams are picked, an unshackled Kotoni Staggs could make the centre spot his own, with his final selection hit outs to be against the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans over the next fortnight.