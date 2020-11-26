Dragons winger Jason Saab has been granted a release by St George Illawarra, with the club deciding to cut his two-year contract on compassionate grounds after Saab demanded a move to Manly, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Saints were provided with a transfer fee for the 20-year-old, who initially looked destined to stay at Kogarah as Anthony Griffin planned to stand firm on keeping the young gun.

Saab had requested a move to the Sea Eagles after struggling to live with his family and commute to Wollongong, with former Dragons coach Paul McGregor understood to have agreed to a release.

The Dragoons and Sea Eagles failed to agree to several player-swap offers from Manly, with St George Illawarra soon agreeing to a transfer fee for their young star.

Saab did not feature at Dragons training last week due to personal reasons and is currently mourning the loss of close friend and Keith Titmuss.

“Rest in peace Keith, I can’t believe you’re really gone my brother,” Saab posted on social media.

“Words can’t describe the love I have for you. To carry on without you is difficult especially in a career we both chose to pursue.

“You were so deserving of your dreams and I promise to live them out for you. Love you KT.”