South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell is poised to sign a new deal with the Rabbitohs that is well below his market value.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s James Phelps and Peter Badel, Mitchell will put pen to a new two-year deal worth $875,000 per season.

The 23-year-old could have attracted as much as $1.2 million on the open market, but his quest for team success was the reason for his decision to sign a new deal below his market value.

Wayne Bennett’s impending retirement was also taken into account by Mitchell who is keen to see how the transition to Jason Demetriou eventuates before he makes a long-term commitment.

Mitchell played 14 games and scored four tries in an injury-interrupted 2020, in which he joined the Rabbitohs from the Roosters.