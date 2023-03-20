The rivalry between the Rabbitohs and Roosters have continued with tensions brewing that Victor Radley injured Shaquai Mitchell with an illegal hip drop tackle.

Reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Rabbitohs were "upset" that Victor Radley escaped punishment for an illegal move.

Radley's tackle on Mitchell will see Mitchell on the sidelines for eight weeks after he suffered a lisfrane injury caused by the tackle.

Damien Cook spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about the tackle but stressed that Radley didn't try and do it intentionally.

"I don't know what a textbook hip drop tackle is, but that looked like one," Cook said.

"Sitting on the back of someone's ankles and putting them in a bad position doesn't help."

"The game needs to crack down on it straight away to prevent any more injuries for any team."

The Souths hooker believed that the tackle techniques illustrated should be coached out of the sport. This will prevent injuries to the attacking side and allow the defence not to be cited for repercussions.

"Victor is a competitor, he wants to stop that player and bring him to the ground by any means necessary. It's something we all need to have coached out of us," Cook said.

"Shaq left the game in a moonboot and on crutches, which is never good. It's pretty devastating for him because he had a great pre-season, and we've all heard a little bit about his story recently, and where he's come from."

Mitchell will join a number of Rabbitohs players on the sideline, while Jacob Host and Jai Arrow are expected to return either this week or the next.