The South Sydney Rabbitohs have agreed to a release for star centre James Roberts in a decision that was agreed to by both the club and player.

The club released a short statement with quotes from Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly.

“We’ve held many discussions and meetings with James, his family and his representatives over recent months about a path forward for James,” Solly said on the club website.

“James is an elite athlete and he certainly could play at the highest levels of the game in the NRL again.

“James and his family will always be Rabbitohs, and we will continue to support them as he looks to continue his career.”

Roberts had the following to say on the release due to compassionate grounds.

“With the support of Souths, I am working closely with professionals to get myself healthy and into a position where I can play my best footy and support my family,” said Roberts.

“Souths have been very supportive during this period, helping me to focus on the recovery from my pec injury and providing support for Anna, me and the kids.”