After missing out on the services of Tevita Pangai Junior, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the arrival of one of his Dolphins teammates from next season onwards.

The Rabbitohs have confirmed that Euan Aitken will follow Wayne Bennett down to the Rabbitohs, having inked a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Able to play in the centres and second row, Aitken is currently on the comeback trail from a pec injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of this season.

A five-time Scottish international, Aitken's 192 NRL appearances have seen him play for the St George Illawarra Dragons (2015-20), New Zealand Warriors (2021-22) and The Dolphins (2023-24).

"Euan is a proven performer at NRL level and has also played representative football, all ingredients that will bring experience and ability to our forward pack over the next three seasons," the club's Head of Football, Mark Ellison, said in a statement.

“He is uncompromising in defence and can find the try line in attack.

“We're excited about bringing Euan to our Club for the 2025 pre-season and beyond.”