After missing out on the services of Tevita Pangai Junior, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the arrival of one of his Dolphins teammates from next season onwards.
The Rabbitohs have confirmed that Euan Aitken will follow Wayne Bennett down to the Rabbitohs, having inked a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.
Able to play in the centres and second row, Aitken is currently on the comeback trail from a pec injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of this season.
A five-time Scottish international, Aitken's 192 NRL appearances have seen him play for the St George Illawarra Dragons (2015-20), New Zealand Warriors (2021-22) and The Dolphins (2023-24).
"Euan is a proven performer at NRL level and has also played representative football, all ingredients that will bring experience and ability to our forward pack over the next three seasons," the club's Head of Football, Mark Ellison, said in a statement.
“He is uncompromising in defence and can find the try line in attack.
“We're excited about bringing Euan to our Club for the 2025 pre-season and beyond.”
Rabbitohs 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
|Euan Aitken (The Dolphins, 2027), Lewis Dodd (St Helens Saints, 2027), Jamie Humphreys (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026)
|2025 Losses
|Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants), Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons)
|Re-Signed
|Jye Gray (2026), Peter Mamouzelos (2027)
|Off Contract 2024
|Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson
Best 17 and full squad
1. Latrell Mitchell
2. Alex Johnston
3. Campbell Graham
4. Jack Wighton
5. Tyrone Munro
6. Cody Walker
7. Lewis Dodd
8. Tevita Tatola
9. Peter Mamouzelos
10. Davvy Moale
11. Keaon Koloamatangi
12. Jai Arrow
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Jye Gray
15. Jacob Host
16. Tallis Duncan
17. Euan Aitken
Rest of squad
18. Haizyn Mellars
19. Lachlan Ilias
20. Sean Keppie
21. Jamie Humphreys
22. Siliva Havili
23. No player signed.
24. No player signed.
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 8
2025 development list
1. Liam Le Blanc