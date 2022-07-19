Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses received a police escort to and from Friday night's game against the New Zealand Warriors after death threats were made against him and his family.

Moses said after the game that the experience was pretty scary and hard on his family in an interview with Triple M Radio, and now the source of the threat has been revealed.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, two teenage boys from Greenacre - a suburb in Sydney's south west and not all that far from the Parramatta area - have been identified as allegedly making the threat against Moses through his family.

It was reported at the time that the persons who made the threat were known to Moses.

“On Sunday 10 July 2022, NSW Police commenced an investigation after receiving reports of alleged threats made towards a 27-year-old man,” NSW Police said in a statement according to the publication.

“On Monday 18 July, Detectives attached to North Shore Police Area Command attended Greenacre and spoke to two males aged 15 and 16. They will both be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act for using carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.”

Heightened security procedures were in effect at CommBank Stadium on Friday evening as each fan entering the venue was searched with hand-held metal detectors, and reportedly will be again this weekend for the Eels' clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs at the same venue on Sunday afternoon, despite the fact police have now identified the source of the threat.