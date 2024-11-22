Brandon Smith could be on the move, with his contract at the Sydney Roosters set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Smith's management has begun discussions with rival clubs to explore options for his future in the NRL.

Smith, 28, is recovering from a season-ending knee injury sustained late in 2024 and is not expected to return to the field until midway through the 2025 season.

As he enters the final year of his high-value contract, the Roosters are reportedly unlikely to re-sign him on similar terms, leaving his next destination uncertain.

The New Zealand international is a versatile, world-class player capable of excelling at both hooker and lock.

He has played 148 NRL games, the majority with the Melbourne Storm, where he debuted in 2017 and built a strong reputation.

Smith has also played 13 representative games for New Zealand and remains a sought-after talent.