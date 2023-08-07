Off-contract Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has revealed he hasn't signed a new deal with the QRL to remain in his role yet.

Despite speculation to the contrary, and comments from QRL director Ben Ikin, Slater is taking his time to make a decision on his future.

It's the same approach Slater had when quizzed on his future immediately after Game 3, with Slater still discussing it with his family.

Speaking on The Billy Slater Podcast, the former fullback and current Queensland coach said the comments regarding him already having signed were premature, and that he still has plenty to decide upon, although he said discussions have started between his management and the QRL.

“Yeah I think so, Ben Ikin came out and said that I'd like to coach on and I don't think I've ever said that I wouldn't like to help the Queensland rugby league team,” Slater said on the podcast.

“I've just got to make sure that it works. Selfishly, I'd love to coach on, that's the easy answer, but I'm a husband, I'm a father, I run a small stud farm, we do that ourselves as a family.

“I've got to make sure that everything works and I can commit that time to the Queensland rugby league team.

“My management has started discussions with the QRL and hopefully they progress further and then I'll sit down with my family and work out how it all works.

“There's a lot more to it than me selfishly wanting to be coach of the Queensland rugby league team.”

There is also the issue of potentially becoming an NRL assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm under Craig Bellamy. The Victorian-based club have made no secret of their desire to sign the former champion fullback, who played his entire career with the Storm.

Bellamy likely will only remain as head coach for another season, but Slater's desire to become an NRL coach is questionable.

The questions over Slater's future come as the NSW Blues reportedly get ready to add a year to Brad Fittler's role as coach of the state who have lost the last two series in a row against Slater.