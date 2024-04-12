The 2024 State of Origin series is less than two months away, and as Game 1 approaches, there has been much talk about who should be chosen as the NSW Blues fullback.

Captaining the side for the past few years, James Tedesco is the incumbent fullback and is not only the fullback for NSW but also wears the number one jersey for the Australian Kangaroos.

This included representing the Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup and recent Pacific Championships

But, as Tedesco continues to wear the NSW jersey, Penrith Panthers' Dylan Edwards has been unlucky in continually missing out on representing his state despite being the most in-form fullback in 2022 and 2023.

Finally making his international debut on the wing at the end of last year, there have been constant calls for him to take over the NSW Blues jersey from Tedesco.

Edwards has had a fantastic start to the season, with the 2022 Clive Churchill Medal winner taking home the RLPA Player of the Month for March, and has been a stalwart of the Panthers' dominance.

He also has a brilliant connection with fellow NSW Blues players Brian To'o, Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo and Apisai Koroisau - his inclusion could possibly see NSW have a spine of Edwards, Luai, Cleary and Koroisau.

“If Origin is picked today Dylan Edwards is my fullback,” NRL commentator Andrew Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I'm saying and probably never more so than in defeat the other day, Dylan Edwards was magnificent.

“I'm thinking this is his time, three Premierships under his belt, I don't think he can be held out.

“I think Dylan Edwards and I know he got a wing spot for the Kangaroos, but I think he deserves the number one (jersey) for NSW.

“Even ahead of Tom Trbojevic, ahead of James Tedesco the incumbent.”

However, as Edwards sits in second place on the 2024 Dally M Medal leaderboard and fans and critics call for a change in the NSW Blues fullback jersey, former NSW Blues chief advisor Greg Alexander is reluctant to choose him over Tedesco.

Alexander believes that Michael Maguire should remain with Tedesco in the Blues jumper for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

“If you're going to pick it on form, Dylan Edwards couldn't have started the season any better,” Alexander added.

“But James Tedesco has had a pretty good start to, he hasn't been out of form.

“So, it'll be a close call, it really will but Dylan certainly deserved to be the player of the month, he was outstanding against the Eels, Broncos and even last week in a beaten side, he was very good.”