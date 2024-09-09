The Brisbane Broncos have emerged as shock contenders for the services of Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

The prop is all but certain to leave the Eels during the off-season. After weeks of speculation over his future, it's understood the former New South Wales Blues State of Origin prop is 'intent' on leaving Sydney's west ahead of Jason Ryles beginning his rebuild of the club.

His exit from Parramatta seemed to be confirmed during the final game of the season as Parramatta put a score on the Wests Tigers, with the prop leading the team onto the ground and taking the final conversion of the contest.

Campbell-Gillard has been strongly linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons, where it's believed the only sticking point was the contract length.

Shane Flanagan, who is desperate to add up to two middle forwards to a roster that will already welcome hooker Damien Cook and outside back Valentine Holmes for next year, wanted to offer the prop two years. Campbell-Gillard though wanted three years.

It was believed those issues were all but worked out in recent days, but now News Corp are reporting the Brisbane Broncos have come to the table for the forward.

On top of that, reports suggest the Dragons have confirmed the forward will not be joining the club in 2024.

NO REG: @NRL_Dragons confirm RCG WON’T be wearing Red V in 2025 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) September 9, 2024

Brisbane are also looking to add to their depth in the middle third, while also looking to replace the aggression they lost with the departure of Thomas Flegler to the Dolphins at the start of this year.

They were believed to be closing on the signautre of Corey Horsburgh before he backflipped and withdrew his request for a release from the Canberra Raiders.

That has seen the Broncos come to the table with an offer - although not formalised yet. The club will make a call on whether to make an offer on Wednesday.

It's unclear at this stage how many years the Broncos would offer Campbell-Gillard, or what salary they have available in a late poaching raid on a deal that was believed to be signed, sealed and delivered to the Red V.

Campbell-Gillard, wherever he lands, will be looking to get back to his best in 2024 after what has been his worst season of his stint at the Eels statistically speaking.