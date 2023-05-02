The Canberra Raiders have reportedly been linked to a surprise play for St George Illawarra Dragons star half Ben Hunt.

Hunt has recently re-signed with the Dragons until at least the end of the 2025 season, however, has expressed that he could look for a way out of the club if coach Anthony Griffin is punted.

The Dragons have lost their last four games on the hop, and it seems increasingly likely that Griffin will be lucky to see out the season, let alone receive another campaign in charge.

The coach has been asked to re-apply for his job should he wish to keep it in 2024, and the Dragons have already sounded out a number of replacements. Four losses in the last four weeks will do nothing to help the Dragons' cause.

It's understood that while the Raiders aren't publically expressing their interest in Hunt, privately, they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The club will have plenty of cash to play with after star five-eighth Jack Wighton recently signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a four-year deal, and Channel 9s Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy that while the Brooks connection to the club has been severed, Hunt could be a target.

"There's obviously a lot of money they're going to have in their cap and they're going to be able to spend it on a quality half," Weidler said on Nine's 100% Footy.

"Probably the hard thing is to find that half.

"I've been speaking to some people at Canberra. They've been linked previously to Luke Brooks, they're saying that ship has probably sailed.

"I think privately a player they'd really love to have is Ben Hunt. Now a lot's got to happen to make that happen so it's very much an outside chance, but he's the style of player and person they would like at their club."

The Dragons have made no secret of the fact they'd like to keep Hunt, and moved heaven and earth to keep him in red and white when he signed his last deal, although refused to put a clause in his contract linked directly to Griffin's position at the club.

That could yet indicate Hunt may well see himself out of the Dragons, where a frustrated fanbase is asking for heads to roll.

At 33 years of age and soaking up plenty of salary cap, there is also the question of the Dragons handing increased minutes to both Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan, who, alongside fullback Tyrell Sloan, led the Illawarra side of the joint-venture to an SG Ball Cup in 2019, but have so far failed to kick on at NRL level.

Hunt, likely in his last NRL deal, is due to remain with the Dragons until at least the end of 2025.