Cronulla Sharks playmaker Matt Moylan might have played his last season in the NRL after reports have emerged that the 32-year-old is in talks with a Super League side.

While Moylan has a year remaining on his current contract, the former New South Wales representative could be off to Super League side Leigh, according to WWOS.

Moylan knocked back a deal from the Catalans Dragons earlier in the year, however he's now reportedly displaying an interest in joining Adrian Lam's outfit.

The former Kangaroo this year lost his starting role with the Sharks with Braydon Trindall taking the reins from Moylan.

Now that Trindall and Nicho Hynes are paired together in the halves, it is a perfect time for Moylan to test the open market and potentially head to the UK.

If Moylan is to head to the Super League, he'll leave with 191 senior games under his belt, along with representative honours with NSW City, Prime Minster's XIII, NRL All Stars, New South Wales and one Kangaroos cap to his name.