Shane Flanagan has all but confirmed that the St George Illawarra Dragons will retain two of their star players after walking away from meetings confident that they will remain at the club.

The news comes as a positive for the Dragons, who have constantly been in the news and will cement the future of captain Ben Hunt and star outside back Zac Lomax after weeks of uncertainty surrounding their future.

While they haven't been granted contract extensions they are set to see out the remainder of their contract at the Red V.

As reported by News Corp, Ben Hunt is reportedly in a better frame of mind as of late after he asked to be released from the club to head home back to Queensland and join either the Brisbane Broncos or Gold Coast Titans.

“Just speaking to Ben he reminds me of when I had Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis and Michael Ennis at Cronulla,” Flanagan told News Corp, “he's that experienced and has so much to offer a football club.”

“He's our halfback and he's our captain.”

The publication also revealed that Flanagan left the meeting with Zac Lomax filled with confidence and spoke about the possibility of him being a part of the spine in the fullback role rather than in the centres.

“Zac's 100 per cent on board,” Flanagan revealed.

“All of our conversations have been 100 per cent positive and committed.”

The news comes after Shane Flanagan attempts to revamp the St George Illawarra Dragons roster. The incumbent coach has already granted several players permission to leave, including Jayden Sullivan and Moses Mbye, whilst re-signing a handful of first-grade talent like Jack de Belin.