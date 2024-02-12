The second round of the SG Ball competition has been completed, with eight clubs walking away as winners, and two walking away with a draw, while the others will be eager to improve on their games for next weekend.

Zero Tackle reviews the results and examines the top try-scorers, top-point scorers, and tables of the SG Ball Cup, as well as the three biggest talking points of the weekend.

Warriors create history

The New Zealand Warriors created history in Round 2, walking away with their maiden victory in the SG Ball Cup competition against the North Sydney Bears.

After failing to cement their victory against the Eels in the opening round, the club conceded the first try to the Bears and it seemed that history would repeat itself. However, they would hit back with two tries and scored five to finish the game compared to the Bears one try.

Led by co-captains Jaydee Auloa and Kayliss Fatialofa, the Warriors produced a dominant 48-12 victory against the Bears, with Raphael Sio scoring twice and seven other players crossing the try-line.

Steelers centre continues to impress

After impressing Dragons officials in the pre-season, centre Hayden Buchanan recorded a well-deserved hattrick last weekend.

The 18-year-old Australian Schoolboy representative is likely to become a future stalwart in the club's outside backs and is slowly putting his hand up in contention for one of the outside back spots in the NRL team after the injuries to Corey Allan and Cody Ramsey.

Currently, on a train-and-trial deal, Buchanan is allowed to represent the NRL team and will put heavy pressure on the likes of the Feagai brothers, Zac Lomax, Christian Tuipulotu, Moses Suli, and Mikaele Ravalwawa - especially if he gets more game experience under his belt during the SG Ball Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Penrith produce a show against the Bunnies

Leading up to Round 2, the clash between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs was the one to watch and both teams didn't disappoint.

In a physical and aggressive match-up, both teams were loaded with talent, including Jett Cleary - the young brother of Nathan Cleary - and Australian Schoolboy representative Jaxen Edgar, who is signed with the club until the 2026 season.

Starting well, the Panthers scored in the opening minutes of the game, with Edgar taking control of the game. His ability to roam around the ruck created a plethora of opportunities for the outside backs and has likely put his name in contention for an NRL debut sooner rather than later.

Providing multiple try assists, Edgar was also strong in defence withholding the Rabbitohs attack to only score two tries. His most impressive moment came when he scooted out of dummy-half to provide a try assist to Jett Cleary.

Results

St George Dragons 42 def Manly Sea Eagles 10

Penrith Panthers 28 def South Sydney Rabbitohs 10

Illawarra Steelers 42 def Canberra Raiders 18

Melbourne Storm 24 vs Western Suburbs Magpies 24

Parramatta Eels 28 def Cronulla Sharks 18

Sydney Roosters 13 def Balmain Tigers 12

Canterbury Bulldogs 28 def Newcastle Knights 26

New Zealand Warriors 48 def North Sydney Bears 12

Table

1. Illawarra Steelers

2. St George Dragons

3. Parramatta Eels

4. Sydney Roosters

5. Western Suburbs Magpies

6. Melbourne Storm

7. Newcastle Knights

8. New Zealand Warriors

9. Penrith Panthers

10. Cronulla Sharks

11. Canterbury Bulldogs

12. Balmain Tigers

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs

14. North Sydney Bears

15. Manly Sea Eagles

16. Canberra Raiders