The NSWRL and Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed they are investigating a wild brawl at Erskineville Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Junior representative trials are in full swing across all New South Wales NRL clubs ahead of the Harold Matthews Cup (under-17) and SG Ball (under-19) kicking off on February 5.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles clash at Erskineville on Saturday was rocked by a brawl however.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, police were forced to be called to the ground following the altercation between a Manly junior player and a spectator.

Eyewitnesses said the incident was "sickening" with "blood everywhere" and one of the men having his shirt ripped, while a man on the ground suffered repeated kicks to the head.

It's understood those involved in the brawl had left the ground by the time police arrived, with it being sparked by a spectator approaching a member of the Jersey Flegg team who was in attendance watching the game. The incident turned physical which then causes SG Ball players to leave the bench and aid the player.

It's understood former Sea Eagle John Hopoate was also in attendance at the venue with one player running from the bench to the tunnel area to engage in a verbal exchange with the former NRL player of the incident, however, Manly have confirmed he was only trying to calm the situation and wasn't responsible in any way for the fight.

Manly chief executive Steve Humphreys told the publication that the incident is being investigated.

“I’ve been made aware of an incident at a junior reps trial match on the weekend at Erskineville Oval,” Humphreys told the publication.

“We’re gathering all necessary information, we will interview the necessary people.

“Once we’ve got all the necessary information, we will talk to South Sydney and the NSWRL. Once we will have all the information, if there is any action for us to take, we will consider that at the time.”

The Sea Eagles will open their SG Ball season at 2pm on Saturday, February 5 against the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital, while the Rabbitohs will play the Bulldogs at Belmore an hour earlier on the same day.

The SG Ball features 15 teams, with all Sydney clubs represented. The St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers are also split into their pre-merger identities, being the Illawarra Steelers and St George Dragons, while the Tigers play as the Balmain Tigers and Western Suburbs Magpies. The North Sydney Bears and Victoria Thunderbolts are also included in the competition, as are the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights.