Knights forward Pasami Saulo will miss two games after he and the club chose to take an early guilty plea over a dangerous contact charge.

Fellow Knights forward Chris Randall is free to play next week after he also elected to submit an early guilty plea. 75 points will carry over against his name for a grade-one dangerous contact charge.

Sharks debutant Jackson Ferris has been suspended for one match for a shoulder charge on Brisbane’s Herbie Farnworth, although the knee injury he suffered in the game should see him miss at least a month of action anyway.

Elsewhere, Souths forward Jaydn Su’A is challenging a grade-one dangerous contact charge handed down after a late-game tackle in the Rabbitohs’ win on Thursday night.

Due to prior charges, Su’A would miss a match even if he submitted an early guilt plea.

If his challenge is unsuccessful, he will miss one match.

Brisbane’s Jake Turpin (dangerous contact – other) and Warriors trio Peta Hiku, Adam Blair and Eliesa Katoa (all dangerous contact – head/neck) can all avoid suspensions if they enter early guilty pleas.