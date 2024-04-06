The Canterbury Bulldogs pulled off a miraculous upset against the Sydney Roosters on Friday night, but the win came at a cost, with seven players injured during the clash.

Blake Taaffe, Harrison Edwards, Connor Tracey, Kurt Mann, Max King, Viliame Kikau, and Chris Patolo all suffered injuries throughout the match - Blake Wilson was also a late withdrawal but picked up an illness rather than injury.

Taaffe will be unavailable for next week after sustaining a Category 1 concussion and failing his HIA, while fellow back Connor Tracey is set to undergo scans on a torn calf. Wilson will be available for selection.

However, in some good news, Cameron Ciraldo confirmed that Josh Addo-Carr will return for next week's game against the Melbourne Storm.

"Connor Tracey in the second half was playing with basically a strain in his calf, and that's why he didn't take many carries in the second half," Ciraldo said post-match.

"He's actually really good in there which is good," he added on the condition of Taaffe.

In other injury news at the club, Viliame Kikau (fibula fracture) and Max King (wrist) will undergo scans, while Kurt Mann looks like he will be on the sidelines for some time and may require surgery for a fractured hand.

@NRL_Bulldogs Injuries

from tonight’s game. Blake Taaffe. Category 1 concussion. Looks well post game. Will miss next game. Harry Edwards. Neck injury. Shooting Pain in his left arm and thumb. Likely disc bulge. MRI tonight. Kurt Mann Fractured left hand 3rd metacarpal.… — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 5, 2024

Chris Patolo (shoulder) did not return to the field, and Harrison Edwards (neck) will also miss some time after being stretched from Accor Stadium in the second half.

"He was getting checked out on his neck there, so we'll check that, and it didn't look great, but fingers crossed he gets a good result there," Ciraldo continued.

"He stayed down, felt something in his neck and just real precautionary but we're hoping he's all right. He's feeling a lot better in there now."