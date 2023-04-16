NSW selector Greg Alexander admits that he was blindsided by Jack Wighton's decision to make himself unavailable for representative footy.

Reported by News Corp, Wighton is considering standing down from Blues selection. The bombshell by the Raiders playmaker came after he told the club he would be entering the open market.

While fans across the country were shocked by Wighton's contemplation, Alexander acknowledges he is also one of those individuals that were shocked.

"I had heard he was considering being done with representative football, which would be a shame, it really would," Alexander said on Fox League.

"Jack has been a big part of the side over the last five seasons... he's had some great games for NSW.

"He is an Origin player. He's tough.

"Hopefully me or Freddy (Blues coach Brad Fittler) can get on the phone and, if he is considering it, turn him around, because we might need him this year."

A certain lock in the Origin squad, Wighton has played ten games for the Blues and five times for Australia.

Former Maroons coach Mal Meninga and halfback Cooper Cronk also had their say on Wighton's decision, with Cronk labelling it as a "weird" call.

"I hope he doesn't," Meninga said on Fox League.

"You're a long time retired. He's got to make a big decision around where he plays [in the NRL] but I certainly hope he doesn't pull out of rep football. He's such a talented rugby league player and the NSW Blues need him."

"I find it weird because he's on the open market to test what's around but then is he not playing Origin to help out the Raiders to push up the ladder?" added Cronk on Fox League.

"In actual fact, sometimes when you're struggling for rhythm in club land, playing rep football with some of the best players in the game can get you back into good rhythm, take it back to club land and it's infectious. Weird, weird."

If he decides to re-commit his availability for Blues selection he will contend with Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic for one of two centre positions.