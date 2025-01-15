St George Illawarra Dragons star second-rower Jaydn Su'A might only be officially contracted until the end of 2026, but it has been revealed he has a player option in his deal for an extra season.

Returning to the State of Origin arena in 2024, Su'A was among the best on a consistent basis for the Red V, who went close to returning to the finals for the first time in six years in their first campaign under Shane Flanagan.

Believed to be on a deal worth around $700,000 per season, the former Brisbane Bronco and South Sydney Rabbitoh was also among the most experienced players in the 2024 squad.

He will be joined by new recruits Valentine Holmes, and co-captains Clint Gutherson and Damien Cook for 2025, with the Dragons looking to add experience and a new look to a squad which agreed to release Ben Hunt over the off-season.

In what could only be described as great news for Dragons fans, News Corp are reporting that Su'A can elect to remain with the Dragons for 2027 by taking up a player option.

It's not clear if there is a timeline on when Su'A must take the option by, but it will likely be around the midway point of the 2026 season.

If he does not activate the option by November 1 this year, Su'A will be able to begin negotiating with rival clubs for 2027 at the same time as all players off-contract at the end of the 2026 campaign.

The second-rower is understood to have bought a house in Wollongong over the last 12 months, and it could point towards a potential long-term stay at the joint-venture, where he has played since 2022.

Su'A, who has played five matches for Queensland at the State of Origin level, and eight Tests for Samoa in the international arena, will again start in the second-row this year alongside either Luciano Leilua or Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

The 27-year-old had something near a career-best year in 2024, scoring nine tries across his 22 games, while also making 604 tackles at almost 90 per cent, and adding 30 offloads to go with 117 metres per game - only four less than the career high he set in his first season as a Dragon.

It was thought at one point that Su'A may have been in the mix to take over the captaincy in 2025 following the departure of Hunt, and while that now won't be happening, the Christchurch-born forward is still among the most senior players at the club.

Speaking at a media conference in December as pre-season training kicked into full gear, the forward said he was 'relishing' his new role of seniority within the squad.

"Some of the younger guys gravitate towards me, and I think that's a big step in my development, understanding that role. I'm 27 now, so I'm kind of one of the older heads here, and I'm relishing it and looking forward to it," Su'A said at the time.

The Dragons commence their 2025 campaign with a clash at Kogarah against the Canterbury Bulldogs.