The St George Illawarra Dragons have made no comment on the future of Zac Lomax, but it hasn't stopped the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels from reportedly expressing interest.

Lomax, who is contracted at the Red V until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season, is reportedly disgruntled over his off-season switch of positions.

It was reported earlier this week by News Corp that, while publically making all the right comments, Lomax is privately dismayed at his move to the wing to accomodoate Jack Bird in the centres.

Lomax, who is on roughly $800,000 per year with the Dragons, has long been touted as one of the best young players in the game, but inconsistency has seen him fail to capitalise on his potential to this point.

It's understood new head coach Shane Flanagan sat Lomax down during the off-season and revealed statistically that he is the 22nd or 23rd best centre in the competition.

While there is no indication the Dragons will consider a release for Lomax, News Corp are now reporting that both the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels are showing interest in the outside back.

The Roosters will come as an obvious option for Lomax, with Trent Robinson's side preparing for the twin losses of Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu to rugby union at the end of the season.

Daniel Tupou is also a potential to retire, although could be convinced to hang on for another season.

That has left the Roosters scrambling, with a number of other players in the outside backs also on the hit list.

The Eels, on the other hand, have also joined the fray as they search for upgrades in their outside backs. The club have been on the hunt for an X-Factor type player for some time, and while Lomax is no chance of knocking Clint Gutherson out of the number one jersey in the west of Sydney, he would comfortably slot into a backline which has more questions than answers.

The club signed Morgan Harper during the off-season, but other than the fact Maika Sivo and Will Penisini lock down a wing and centre spot at full strength respectively, the other two positions are being fought out between the likes of Harper, Bailey Simonsson, Haze Dunster and Sean Russell.

Lomax will start the 2024 season with the Dragons on the wing away from home against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.