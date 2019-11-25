Pre-Season Prediction: 5th

Actual Finish: 10th

Highlights:

– Seven-game win streak: The Panthers only enjoyed 11 wins across the 2019 season but for a two-month stretch they looked almost invincible.

Seven straight wins not only saw their season saved but it kick-started genuine top-eight hopes for a side, at the time, that was all but resigned to missing out.

Stretching between round 11 and round 18, the Panthers beat four eventual top eight teams including premiers the Roosters.

They won five close games, including back to back one-point wins, showing that they could just find a way to win, whilst also enjoying two huge victories.

– Beating the Roosters: I usually try to avoid singling out games in these reviews but the round 13 victory was special.

After enduring a horror start to their campaign, the mountain men managed to record consecutive victories for the first time in the season over Parra and Manly.

Looking to continue their resurgence, Penrith hosted the red hot Chooks on Sunday afternoon. To say the season was on the line is hyperbole but a win on the back of some momentum was key.

Penrith would beat the eventual back to back premiers 19-10 in front of over 16,000 people. Viliame Kikau was borderline unstoppable in a two-try effort.

– Youngsters develop: The Panthers ended the season with a 17 that looked far different from what was expected.

Given results and internal goings-on that doesn’t seem like a bad thing, especially long term.

Brent Baden debuted and scored eight tries in 12 games including some absolute highlight-reel efforts. Young Brian To’o looks like a genuine star of the future.

Liam Martin showed some incredible signs and became a regular run on first grader by seasons end.

There were some hidden gems unearthed in an otherwise difficult season.

Low Lights:

– Missing Finals: This side was purpose-built for current success and massively underdelivered in finish 10th.

On paper, the Panthers looked like a genuine top four outsider, and honestly shaped as a pretty safe bet to make the eight.

Plenty of Origin level players, including the successful origin halves, and more than a sprinkling of young stars, made for a formidable side.

It wasn’t to be. The halves failed to consistently fire, and the expected stars fell away.

As mentioned above there was that two month period they looked unstoppable, but otherwise never really looked finals bound.

– Awful Start: A good start isn’t the be-all and end-all at this level however with the Panthers always likely to be Origin effected, a good start was key.

Unfortunately it was the exact opposite for fans of the Panthers. Only two wins across the opening 10 rounds of the season meant Penrith were always playing from behind.

Tight wins over the Knights and Tigers were the only source of joy at the foot of the mountains across two and a bit months.

Usually very difficult to beat at home, the Panthers were routinely belted in front of their own fans. Not good.

– The end of Maloney: James Maloney has one of the most impressive resumes across NRL stars of the modern era.

He has titles at the Roosters and Sharks and grand finals galore. He was brought to Penrith, at the expense of Matt Moylan, to deliver a title.

After two seasons the superstar number six leaves for England and takes with him the Panthers immediate title hopes.

Star Player: James Fisher-Harris

The 23-year-old New Zealand international had a wow of a season in an often outplayed forward pack.

His stats won’t set the world on fire, it’s the nature of his role and position, but he was constantly in everything.

Over 130 metres per game and a mountain of tackles, JFH was a rock in both attack and defence all season.

Season Grading: D

Missing the finals was certainly not part of the plan at the foot of the mountains, nor should it have been.

This side underperformed, not even the biggest Panthers fan can argue otherwise.

Ultimately they only missed knock out footy by less than a game so it’s hardly the end of the world, but given this side is stacked with rep talent and was purpose built for immediate success, 10th spot is quite a let down.

James Maloney was brought in to deliver success however leaves for the Super League with only two finals games to his Panthers resume.

The Panthers did use 2019 to move on a plethora of talent including DWZ, RCG, Maloney, Blake and Katoa, whilst upgrading and extending young talent. There looks to be a plan in place but 2019 was surely a side step to correct rather than a stride forward.