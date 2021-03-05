1. Off-season moves
Ins
Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2023), Blake Green (New Zealand Warriors, 2021), Bailey Hodgson (2023), Jack Johns (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2021), Brayden Musgrove (Manly Sea Eagles, 2022), Garrett Smith (North Queensland Cowboys, 2021), Sauaso Sue (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2022), Dominic Young (2023)
Outs
Herman Ese’ese (Gold Coast Titans), Tim Glasby (retired), Aidan Guerra (retired), Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity), Sione Mata’utia (St Helens RLFC), Andrew McCullough (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tautau Moga (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 11: Tyson Frizell of the Dragons looks to break away from the defence during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)