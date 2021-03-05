NRL Elimination Final - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Kalyn Ponga of the Knight looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
1. Off-season moves

Ins

Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2023), Blake Green (New Zealand Warriors, 2021), Bailey Hodgson (2023), Jack Johns (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2021), Brayden Musgrove (Manly Sea Eagles, 2022), Garrett Smith (North Queensland Cowboys, 2021), Sauaso Sue (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2022), Dominic Young (2023)

Outs

Herman Ese’ese (Gold Coast Titans), Tim Glasby (retired), Aidan Guerra (retired), Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity), Sione Mata’utia (St Helens RLFC), Andrew McCullough (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tautau Moga (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 11: Tyson Frizell of the Dragons looks to break away from the defence during the round nine NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
