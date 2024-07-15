The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the signing of Jamie Humphreys.

The young Manly Sea Eagles halfback, who made his NRL debut for the club against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon, has signed a two-year contract with the Rabbitohs.

That will see him make the move to the Maroubra-based club through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

While he is predominantly a halfback, Humphreys can play a range of positions, including at dummy half and five-eighth.

Entering a fight for the number seven jersey at South Sydney against Lachlan Ilias (who could yet leave the club), Dean Hawkins and the arriving Lewis Dodd from England, his ability to play numerous positions, as well as the departure of Damien Cook and promotion of Peter Mamouzelos to hooker could leave Humphreys with a chance of landing a permanent utility spot on the bench.

The Rabbitohs' head of football Mark Ellison revealed the club had been keeping an eye on Humphreys for a number of years.

"Jamie is a player we have kept our eye on for a number of years and we have always been impressed by his style of play and his work ethic," Ellison said in a club statement confirming the signing.

“He made his first grade debut yesterday, scoring a try and kicking three goals, and we have seen him play a number of games in the pre-season challenge. He has always played strongly at either hooker or in the halves.

“His versatility is a positive for our squad and we're looking forward to having him join us for pre-season in November as he embarks on the next stage of his career in the red and green.”

Humphreys was Manly's Jersey Flegg player of the year in 2023.