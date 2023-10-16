The Manly Sea Eagles have revealed they will have a new logo from the start of the 2024 season.

After the club's first campaign under Anthony Seibold, where the men from the Northern Beaches fell short of the final, there is a hope of improvement next season with the arrival of Luke Brooks to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves, a fit Tom Trbojevic and the hopes a number of youngsters at the club will continue their improvement.

The club revealed that the new logo has been in the planning for two years and stated that the new brand identity will bring a creative feel to the Northern Beaches community, while also representing the values that bond the club - resilience, honesty, tradition and unity.

A new era has begun... Learn all about our new Club emblem.https://t.co/PDymwD8oha#GoManly — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) October 16, 2023

The new logo replaces the previous logo that was used between 2003 and 2023 and features the traditional maroon and white colours on the club's jersey and logo.

A club statement also reveals they stuck to the circular motif that the Sea Eagles have used since 1978, while the 'aggressive eagle' seen over the last 20 years continues as a sign of strength.

“As a Club, we are excited to rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local community and what it means to represent the wonderful Northern Beaches," club CEO Tony Mestrov said in a statement.

“We head into our 78th season in 2024 and while it's important for our Club and members to pay tribute to our past history, we need to forge pathway to a new era.

“This has been a two-year project and the early collaboration and feedback we have had from our Members Council and some of the players has been very positive.

“The Sea Eagles are a Club that is built on resilience, respect, legacy and family.

“The legacy is out past, the present and our future. We honour the past but we forge towards a great future, and this new logo encompasses all of this and more.”

The Sea Eagles open their 2024 season in Las Vegas against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.