Manly have been hit with a double injury blow following their win over the Warriors on Friday, with Jack Gosiewski suspected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Gosiewski sustained a foot injury in the opening half of the Sea Eagles’ first win of the season, with coach Des Hasler revealing the worst for the back-rower.

“It’s probably season-ending for Jack. The doctor’s not too confident so we’ll get the scans done and go from there,” he said, per Fox Sports.

The injury is a cruel blow to Gosiewski, who was troubled last year after contracting an infection in his back after surgery.

The Sea Eagles were hit with further setbacks in Friday’s 13-12 win over the Warriors, with make-shift fullback Dylan Walker set to miss the next eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

There is good news for the Sea Eagles however, with superstar No.1 Tom Trbojevic set to return from a hamstring complaint of his own.

Trbojevic missed a significant spell of last season due to similar setbacks and was limited to just seven matches.

Manly will be looking to snatch their second win of the season when they face the Titans in Mudgee in seven days time.