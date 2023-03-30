The Manly Sea Eagles have been dealt a big blow for their game against the Newcastle Knights, with Josh Schuster officially ruled out.

Looking to bounce back from their golden-point loss to the Rabbitohs last weekend, Manly will be without the five-eighth after he suffered a quad injury.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed a report made yesterday over the injury, with it revealed that he suffered the injury in the first half of last week's golden point loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush.

It is currently unknown whether Schuster will be a chance of returning during Round 6 against the Penrith Panthers, with the Sea Eagles to play the Melbourne Storm directly after that came in a difficult period for the club.

Schuster has been replaced for this Saturday's game against the Newcastle Knights by Cooper Johns, who will play five-eighth.

The 21-year-old missed the opening game this season due to injury but returned for the two previous games, with a win over the Parramatta Eels prior to last week's clash against the Rabbitohs.

Alongside Daly Cherry-Evans he has set up three tries, one line-break and added 83 running metres.

A former back-rower, Schuster is an explosive defender and is not afraid to get involved on the defensive end. This can be seen by his 92.5% tackle efficiency, whilst making 37 total tackles.