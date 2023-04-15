Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed Kelma Tuilagi's head knock was graded as a Category 1, but had better news on hooker Lachlan Croker.

Tuilagi left the field during the first half and didn't return during what would ultimately be a game against the Storm that featured six players on report and three sin bins.

The second-rower, who made the move from the Wests Tigers during the off-season to the Northern Beaches of Sydney, was ruled out of the game on the back of a Category 1 concussion.

That will see him stood down for a period of 11 days, with Seibold saying he was okay in the dressing rooms after the contest.

"He got a Category 1. He is fine as far as he was up and about, sang the song in the change room," Seibold said on Tuilagi.

"The medical staff considered his head knock to be a Category 1. He doesn't have a history of head knocks, but we will see how he is over the next few days and follow the protocols.

"The medical staff will look after him. It's out of the coach's hands. The priority is to look after the players and if he needs to sit out of a week, that's what he will do."

In better news for the Sea Eagles, Lachlan Croker, who appeared to finish the game in discomfort, was described as only having a 'stinger.'

"Croker had a bit of a stinger towards the back-end there. He is a tough guy and got through the end of the game there," Seibold said.

"He got a bit of a hit on his shoulder in the wrong angle. He seemed to be okay."

That means Croker should be able to play next Sunday on a long nine-day turnaround against the Wests Tigers, while Tuilagi will be ruled out of the contest.

Ethan Bullemor could be the man to come into the starting side on the second-row, while Sean Keppie, Samuela Fainu and Ben Condon will likely fight for the remaining bench spot.

Keppie was a surprise omission from the team for the game against the Storm, while Fainu and Condon would both make a club debut if selected by coach Seibold when he names his team next Tuesday.