After starting off the season slowly, the Manly Sea Eagles are looking to make it five on the trot when they go up against the budding Cronulla Sharks this Thursday night.

After their little-bit too-close-for-comfort win against the Gold Coast Titans last week, the wings of the Sea Eagles are a little battered as Josh Aloiai has suffered an AC joint injury to his right shoulder.

Aloiai, who has been a crucial contributor to Manly's current hot streak, suffered a hit to his shoulder in the second set of the side's Round 6 game against the Titans.

After playing over 40 minutes with the busted shoulder, scans revealed a severe injury to his right AC joint - with the club expecting him to return in 2-4 weeks.

Manly, in their official injury statement, has also provided an update on the recovery of superstar Tom Trobjevic, following his knee injury in Round 4 against the Raiders, and forwards Josh Schuster and Morgan Boyle.

"Tom's knee is continuing to recover well. We are building up his strength and have commenced introductory running drills this week", Manly's Head Physiotherapist Chris Bailey said.

Trobjevic's current replacement, Rueben Garrick, is serving as an admirable fill-in, however the side will only go as far, particularly against the top teams, as Tom takes them.

Schuster is out of rehab and currently conducting strength training on an ankle injury suffered in pre-season, while Boyle, who suffered an ankle injury while playing for the club's NSW Cup side a few weeks back, is in the early stages of rehabbing post-surgery.

The two forwards still being unavailable coupled with the omission of Aloiai has hindered Manly's depth, with Toafofoa Sipley and Sean Keppie likely to receive a bigger role moving forward.