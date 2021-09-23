The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed both Sean Keppie and Brad Parker will be fit to play on Friday evening.

The Sea Eagles face a difficult preliminary final clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with a spot in the grand final on the line.

While the Rabbitohs' only issue is the long-term suspension of Latrell Mitchell following their week off, the Sea Eagles came into the game with a pair of injury clouds from last week's semi-final against the Sydney Roosters.

Details were sketchy as to what injuries the duo were dealing with, however, standby players Moses Suli and Toafofoa Sipley were understood to be both readying to play if the duo were ruled out.

However, the club have cleared the duo to play, with Des Hasler telling the media on Thursday morning that they had passed fitness tests.

Coach Des Hasler confirms Sean Keppie and Brad Parker are right to go against @SSFCRABBITOHS in tomorrow night's Preliminary Final 👍#ManlyForever #NRLFinals pic.twitter.com/larz5KgrKx — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) September 22, 2021

"Yeah, he (Parker) is good. He's ready to go. Keppie is also fine," Hasler told the media.

"Ready to go. 1-17."

The Sea Eagles will face the Rabbitohs on Friday evening with a spot in the grand final on the line. They managed to get past the Sydney Roosters last weekend in a semi-final following their Week 1 blowout loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Both Keppie and Parker were outstanding for Manly in the follow-up win, however, history will work against them in this weekend's preliminary final, with the last team being forced to play in Week 2 of the finals and making the grand final being the North Queensland Cowboys in 2017.