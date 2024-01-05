The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly added to their depth at hooker by snaring the signature of Jayden Yates.

A hooker who can also play elsewhere around the forward pack, Yates is an experienced NSW Cup campaigner and, according to Wide World of Sports, will make the switch from the Parramatta Eels to Blacktown, where he will link up with Manly's feeder team in 2024.

While there will be no NRL deal to accompnay his move to the club, Yates could be called upon at any point after Round 11 by the NRL side to make a potential first-grade debut if injuries strike.

Players with NSW Cup contracts are viewed in the same way that players on development deals are when it comes to being eligible to play in the NRL.

Manly's number one dummy half is Lachlan Croker, who has continued to grow in the role in recent seasons after starting his career as a half.

Croker will have back-up - and potentially competition for his spot by the end of the season - in 2024 from Gordon Chan Kum Tong.

The youngster made his debut at the end of the 2023 campaign and will likely take a permanent bench spot in Anthony Seibold's rotation this coming season.

With less and less dummy halves playing the full 80 minutes, it means clubs will be looking for back-up options at number nine during the second half of the season at hooker.

Yates played 20 games for the Eels' NSW Cup last season and, given his ability to slot in elsewhere around the forward pack, it could leave him well placed to progress at Manly and Blacktown in 2024.