Prodigous Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker seems content to stay in the red, white and blue long term as he eyes a big money deal to remain in Bondi.

Walker spoke with The Daily Telegraph about knocking back a potential return to Brisbane after his selection in Australia's Prime Minister's XIII squad.

"That (signing a new deal with the Roosters) is definitely the goal for me. I want to stay at the club,” Walker declared.

“I let my manager and old man (former Broncos playmaker Ben Walker) look after that sort of stuff, but I am really keen on building on these last two years and seeing where we can go with the Roosters.

“At the moment my focus is on the Prime Minister’s game but over the coming weeks hopefully I’ll get that all sorted.”

Walker has thrived in the top grade in Trent Robinson's Roosters lineup since signing as a teenager in 2019.

His resume boasts 46 appearances for the club and the 2021 Rookie of the Year award at the Dally Ms.

As a product of Ipswich, Walker was part of the Broncos system before he was famously poached by the tri colours.

Walker's inclusion in Sunday's PM's XIII squad marks his second representative honour having been selected by Billy Slater in Queensland's extended squad earlier this year.

Introducing the Australian Men’s Prime Minister’s XIII squad for this weekend's clash at Suncorp Stadium! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/OP1ct3G981 — Gallagher Australian Kangaroos (@Kangaroos) September 20, 2022

“I am really looking forward to the week in camp firstly. Wearing the Australian jersey is something I looked forward to as a kid."

"This year I got the call-up to the Origin squad for the last game. Now to get this call-up for Australia, it has all happened so quickly."