Daniel Saifiti has finally confirmed his new club after months of speculation, with the former State of Origin forward to join the Dolphins.

The Newcastle Knights' prop was first linked with a move away from the club in the middle of the 2024 season.

The club are battling a major salary cap headache, and reportedly have tapped a number of players on the shoulder, of which Saifiti was one.

Saifiti said he wouldn't leave the club for a pay cut, but has now managed to get a deal over the line and will shift to the Dolphins for the next three years - through until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said Saifiti's signing was a big one as the club look to replace Jesse Bromwich.

"We are very eager to see what Daniel Saifiti is going to bring to our club," Reader said in a club statement.

"It is probably impossible to replace someone who has had the amazing career of Jesse Bromwich, but we know we have done extremely well in bringing in Daniel to add to our depth.

"He is a representative player, he is tough, aggressive and a hard worker - all the things the Dolphins pride themselves on being.

"We can't wait to see him in our colours next year and are excited about what he will add to our already formidable forward pack."

Saifiti has previously played under Woolf when the incoming Dolphins' head coach served as an assistant coach and interim head coach at the Knights.

Depth has been an issue in the forwards for the Dolphins, but with the return from injury of Tom Gilbert, potential return from nerve damage of Thomas Flegler, and now addition of Saifiti, things are looking far more positive for 2025 which will be Woolf's first season as an NRL head coach as he takes over from the legendary Wayne Bennett.

Saifiti will join his new club for the start of pre-season in November, and brings with him seven Origin games of experience for New South Wales, as well as Tests for Fiji.