Could the acquisition of Latrell Mitchell be the biggest in Rabbitohs history?

Souths co-owner Russell Crowe believes so. The Holywood star hyped up the club’s marquee signing in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

The fullback penned a one-year deal with the Souths on Monday reportedly worth $600,000 with the potential of it to increase to $800,000 if the second-year option is taken.

Mitchell met with Crowe last week at his North Coast farm to organise the new contract.

“A lot of Souths members and fans will agree: the signing of Latrell Mitchell may well turn out to be one of the most significant signings in the club’s history,” Crowe declared/ “He’s an enigmatic force on the field and a magnet for younger fans.

“Latrell Mitchell is an organic fit for our squad and our way of doing things. Where other people may choose to read negativity in his words, we read a joy, an honest confidence and a natural air of leadership. “He comes to a stable club with the clearly defined leadership roles of CEO Blake Solly, GM of football Shane Richardson and head coach Wayne Bennett.

“I know that the stability and straightforward manner of how we do things at South Sydney has been a factor in his choice. To be able to bring him, at such a young age and have him build his career and play his most potent years at South Sydney is great for the club and our members.

“And it’s great for the game.”

So….Good call, bad call?