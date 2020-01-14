Could the acquisition of Latrell Mitchell be the biggest in Rabbitohs history?
Souths co-owner Russell Crowe believes so. The Holywood star hyped up the club’s marquee signing in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.
The fullback penned a one-year deal with the Souths on Monday reportedly worth $600,000 with the potential of it to increase to $800,000 if the second-year option is taken.
Mitchell met with Crowe last week at his North Coast farm to organise the new contract.
“A lot of Souths members and fans will agree: the signing of Latrell Mitchell may well turn out to be one of the most significant signings in the club’s history,” Crowe declared/
“He’s an enigmatic force on the field and a magnet for younger fans.
“Latrell Mitchell is an organic fit for our squad and our way of doing things. Where other people may choose to read negativity in his words, we read a joy, an honest confidence and a natural air of leadership.
“He comes to a stable club with the clearly defined leadership roles of CEO Blake Solly, GM of football Shane Richardson and head coach Wayne Bennett.
“I know that the stability and straightforward manner of how we do things at South Sydney has been a factor in his choice. To be able to bring him, at such a young age and have him build his career and play his most potent years at South Sydney is great for the club and our members.
“And it’s great for the game.”
So….Good call, bad call?
Latrell will be happy at Souths.
He will be girt by his indigenous buddies.
True, I noticed them parading him in the away jersey with the Black Rabbit and not our traditional White Rabbit. I wish my South Hombush Bay/Parra Rabbits would stop promoting this racial black white thing at our beloved once glorious club.
Well, the first pictures of training are in and right now, Souths resoundingly win the “fattest fullback” competition.
I reckon Mitchell has a propensity to weight gain which will accelerate as he gets older. With age and weight comes a big slowing down which will impact him badly.
Latrell said yesterday he wants to find the love for the game again at Souths…pretty sad that at only 22yo he lost the love playing for the best club in the comp, having won grand finals etc… why did he lose the love for the game when he had everything going for him….and will he find it again @ Souths….I doubt it
@Rucky, just have a glance at his old man….
2041 sure Easts are the best club in the comp atm, but that will change, Souths have always been respected as a club by the people , which obviously would be disputed by some on this site, hey brennan, but Souths have always had the most membership whether they are coming last or first this is why Latrell signed up, it’s the passion of the club and the fans that encourged him to sign, he said has much at the press conference, I believe he will go to another level.
No paper bags here and what’s with that dope brennan going on about black bunny white bunny that is just how our away and home jersey’s are designed not like other clubs who change, at least we stay the same, always looking to put the boot in hey crower I mean brennan.
How’s about we make this the last comments on Latrell and just see how it all pans out, i guess we all can’t wait for the comp to start, man January goes slow
The comments on this post so far have just dragged this site into the mud.
+1 penso, well said. Weak comments by the rest.
Mitchell was the best centre in the NRL in 2019 but i highly doubt he will be for much longer and that’s got nothing to do with Souths. So glad he knocked back the Tigers.
Mitchell will be a flop. 100% guaranteed.
He will continue to fade in and out of games and go MIA every 2nd week. He will feel as though he only needs to put in 50% effort cause he is only getting paid 50% of his self believed worth. No way will he play rep footy in 2020.
OK Roosters supporters, lets get real. If you had the opportunity to take Mitchell back at whatever the bunnies are paying ($480k?? in 2020 or something like that) I am pretty sure everyone of you would say yes please, he’s great, wow what a bargain, he really understands our clubs values, blah blah blah. Instead you’re just bagging him like a scorned ex-partner. He’s never been skinny and has been a very good player for the Roosters for quite a while. I’m pretty sure he’s one of the quicker players going around, so like Inglis, his weight is probably not really going to be an issue. At 22 he’s a very good chance of taking Teddy’s crown as the best player in the comp over the next few years. In fact its Teddy you’ve got to worry about slowing down now as he’s 27. I reckon you will regret Mitchell leaving at some point.
Butters, I get what you say about Teddy but with modern training methods, injury treatments and recovery protocols the modern 28-29 is like the old 24-25. Just think of Gasnier, he left Saints at 27 in the absolute peak of his career (and in my opinion was never quite the same again). It’s a bit scary to think the best may still be in front of Teddy.
On Mitchell, he might be a bit like Inglis who carried a bit of weight at times but with a decent off season, well…….
Anyway, good luck to the Bunnies, I’m very happy for them.
Well said butters, nice summation of the whole deal.
I don’t believe that Souths actually ever chased Mitchell, he just somehow fell into our lap which is great and i’ll take him, has i said , hope this is the end of this Mitchell thing, but, cannot see an end to our Easts Souths debate, for better words, on this site.
Just looking at the roosters roster and lower grades to see if any up and coming indigenous talent coming through that no doubt will be dreaming of joining Souths one day.
Hey Penso. The comments so far are genuine, humorous and tongue in cheek, except for that idiot BrennanLane. There is hope yet.
…………Chalky…………penso & co……….
Thanks Wayne Payne, Being a realist has always been my style of fan, puting crapp on websites about the team you love in the hope that a Rabbit hierarchy official might read it and agrees that Souths need forwards not backs, is living in reality. Other fans who do not understand the basic rule like my fellow South Sydney stay at home fans TwentyOne, Chalky, penso, rabbit17 and all the others, that Forwards is the engine room and when that engine is weak the team is weak. But they are all blinded by the fat big head Mitchell who is attempting to divert the truth that he stuffed up big time chasing big dollars to play for my Rabbitohs for far less. Maybe the extra beef he is carrying is to camouflage his embarrassment, or…….why was fatboy Latrell and his pappa invited to Crowes farm. To eat one of his Cows? Propably then desert would have been a large briefcase full of thousands upon thousands of dollars with no witnesses around and a one line acting role taught by Crowe to rookie actress Lietrell. Saying…. ” money is not everything” Cut.
Remember Lietrell saying all off season that he wants more money for his family, with his second child on the way. And that during contract negotiations “the sky is the limit”
His words not mine.
The boy is either a nut for taking less or Crowe has alreadu filled his pockets, hence the fatboy not being able to take the money hungry smile off his fat dial.
Check out the photograph of Mitchell…..
The boy is either a nut for taking less or Crowe has already filled his pockets, hence the fatboy not being able to take the money hungry smile off his fat dial.
My beloved South Sydney transit.lounge Rabbitohs are a disgrace. When will all this buying frenzy and shopping players about frenzy come to an end?
During the press conference Dodgy Bennet said that when he was talking with Souths to become their coach (2018) , Richardson mentioned that Latrell would be coming over????
So how is it that it was a last minute decision, bargain buy??
Souths sombreros got their man at half his going rate Bahahahaha
what a joke when Crowe can line someones pockets from his Swiss bank accounts and the NRL cant see through it
Taking a leaf out of uncle Nick’s pocket, cricky Easts and Nick have been doing this since the early 70’s, try and deny it, you know you can’t, finally Souths got one back at Easts and you cretins can’t handle it, oh it’s ok when it goes Easts way, now we have an imposter as a fan who is to embrassed to admit he’s an Easts supporter, what a disgrace you are brennan, if your recent R Crower guy is consistant, your time should just about be up and start looking for another name to post under to go with the others you already have.
The only imposter Rabbitohs fan penso is you. What was the last home game at our pretend Olympic Park you attended. You live hundreds of kms out of Sydney. I’ve already traced your habitat.
Oh Really so where do i live then bennan? and whats that got to do with anything? bet you haven’t attented a Souths game either unless against Easts
Does anyone out there still believe in Santa Claus, reincarnation or the salary cap?
Please NRL, let’s just go back to the days of a totally free market and the survival of the fittest and forget this farce.
Skipping through some sombrero wombat posts on here the common theme is the hope Latrell fails at Souths.
Dear wombats, you might be right (not) but thats a few months away and right now how about dealing with the embarrassment and humiliation Latrell has dished out to you and your sleazy boss at the stain Eaffs rednecks.
Many things were confirmed with Latrells homecoming and where does one end with this.
His desire to to fulfil his lifelong dream to play with his beloved Souths?
Wanting to enjoy playing footy again?
His desire to play under Wayne Bennett?
His passion to represent his indigenous culture at a club that prides itself on this above all others?
His desire to play in front of more than 200 home fans in the crowd?
His desire to detach himself from a toxic redneck culture?
To link up with his idol Greg Inglis?
Does anyone think the above might see Latrell Mitchell go to a level not seen yet and make him one of the all time greats.
Well my tip is it will not to mention many more reasons that can easily be listed.
TheMole52 January 15, 2020 at 7:31 am
“During the press conference Dodgy Bennet said that when he was talking with Souths to become their coach (2018) , Richardson mentioned that Latrell would be coming over????
So how is it that it was a last minute decision, bargain buy??”
You still haven’t caught on yet have you?
Lots of fun leading you and your wombat mates astray through fake media news.
Its ok , you are a novice on here and you’ll pick up quickly if you follow the right posters.
Here’s a hint;
“Latrell Mitchell will be coming to Souths 100%” (TwentyOne posted 18th Dec 2019)
I agree with those who see Latrell as serving up clusters of indifferent performances
The thing is – you can afford one of your centres to go dormant in a game. Not so much with your fullback.
I see Wayne denying him the fullback if he does that, though.
I also disagree with the idea that the comments on here are particularly inaccurate or “what is wrong” with this site. Latrell is overweight, particularly for fullback. He is a player who loses focus and goes missing. He is a player who lost interest in being in the best team in the comp as well as being a state of origin player. These are not inaccurate statements. It is up to Latrell to prove the doubters wrong.