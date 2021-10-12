Rookie Cronulla Sharks' coach Craig Fitzgibbon appears set to take the biggest punt of his career with the clipboard to date.

Fitzgibbon hasn't even ran his first training session with the men from the Shire as yet, but his off-field recruitment strategy has been something to behold, bringing Melbourne Storm duo Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes to the club.

He appears to be set to move away from the NRL though, with rugby sevens star Lachlan Miller on the radar.

Miller has previously spoken of his desire to join the NRL, telling The Daily Telegraph in July that his focus was on a gold medal, but after that, anything was possible.

“My focus is a gold medal and we’re definitely a chance,” Miller told News Corp.

“Plus my family and our new baby, Billy. I’m now thinking about setting up for my future.

“Obviously the Olympics could open some doors. I’ve always dreamt of playing NRL. The new rules could really suit me with the faster game and more fatigue.

“Union have been great and offered me an extension.

“I’ve just parked everything until after Tokyo to ensure I’ll be fully focused for Tokyo.”

The 27-year-old couldn't inspire the Australian side to a medal at the Games, but that hasn't stopped him from branching out and looking to join the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting a deal could be imminent for Miller, who has a background playing rugby league, having played the sport up until the age of 22.

The Coffs-Harbour native played hooker, halves and fullback during his time in rugby league and could be expected to provide cover for Fitzgibbon's side, should the deal get done.

It's understood he is keen to settle in Sydney as he transitions out of rugby, and has already knocked back a mega deal to join a team in the North American rugby union competition.