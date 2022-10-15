The Rugby League World Cup is finally underway after a 12-month delay, with the men's tournament to feature a total of 31 matches.

In every game, the host broadcaster will select an official Rugby League World Cup man of the match.

Here you'll find the full list of who wins the award in each game during the tournament.

Game 1: England 60 defeat Samoa 6

Group: A

Man of the match: Victor Radley (England)

Radley was voted the man of the match during England's smashing of Samoa in the tournament opener. The Australian-born star played big minutes at lock, but admitted at the end of the game that he was "embarrassed" to have received the honour, with plenty of his teammates including star five-eighth Jack Welsby having big games in the smashing.

Game 2: Australia 42 defeat Fiji 8

Group: B

Man of the match: Cameron Munster (Australia)

Munster was voted as man of the match in Australia's opening game of the tournament for a second half which saw him dominant as the Kangaroos skipped away with a big lead after a shaky first half. Harry Grant was the likely other option given the incredible difference the hooker made coming off the bench.