All 16 nations have now confirmed their on-field leaders for the Rugby League World Cup.

Here is the full list of captains for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Group A

England

Sam Tomkins

England will be led by Sam Tomkins. He has played 25 Tests for England since making his debut in 2009, and has over 300 games across both the NRL and English Super League on his list of accomplishments.

Playing 37 games for the New Zealand Warriors in 2014 and 2015, he has otherwise spent time at both Wigan and Catalan in the Super League to become one of the competition's best fullbacks.

France

Benjamin Garcia

Normal French captain Theo Fages will miss the World Cup in what is a bitter blow for the French side.

The star halfback's experience and skill will be hard to replace, but Benjamin Garcia is a strong replacement captaincy candidate to lead the French through the tournament.

The lock forward, who can also play in the second row, has played a total of 189 games during his time with the Catalan Dragons, and has 12 Tests for France under his belt.

Samoa

Anthony Milford

Milford has had something of a chequered NRL career. There are the well-noted issues he has faced in the last 12 months, but at his best, he has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The 28-year-old, who will likely line up in the halves alongside Jarome Luai for Samoa, was a grand final player at the Broncos in 2015, and while that form has been lacking ever since, he will link back up with Wayne Bennett at club level when he joins the Dolphins in 2023.

He has played eight Tests for Samoa.

Greece

Jordan Meads

Meads will be best known by long-term Warriors fans after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point during the 2011 under-20s grand final against the North Queensland Cowboys.

He has since then bounced through the Elite One Championship, Queensland Cup and other lower-level competitions, while he spent two seasons at the Gateshead Thunder in English League 1 during 2015 and 2015.

He has since played lower level football in Australia, and currently plays rugby union for the Sunshine Coast Rugby club.

Group B

Australia

James Tedesco

Tedesco is one of the NRL's best players - that much there is no doubt.

Captain of New South Wales, the former premiership and Dally M Medal winner has been at the top of the game for a number of years and has been rewarded with the captaincy of rugby league's most powerful team.

The Sydney Roosters' fullback will lead a strong team as they look to replicate the success they have achieved at the tournament on 11 previous occasions.

Fiji

Kevin Naiqama

Naiqama is one of the more experienced players set to play for any nation at the Rugby League World Cup.

Something of a journeyman, he has played at the highest level of the game in both Australia and England with the Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, St Helens, Sydney Roosters and from next year, the Huddersfield Giants.

He has almost 200 games across the NRL and Super League to go with his 19 Tests for Fiji, where he has scored six tries.

Italy

Brenden Santi

When it comes to players who will do anything for their nation, Santi is right at the top of the list.

The Italian captain has 11 Tests for the country, and the 29-year-old will lead an underpowered team into the tournament from the front row. He has played 11 games at NRL level with the Wests Tigers in 2014 and 2015, but has otherwise spent time in England and France, currently playing for the Keighley Cougars in League 1.

Scotland

Dale Ferguson

Ferguson has played 13 Tests for Scotland since making his debut over a decade ago and comes into the tournament as one of the older players for any team.

At the peak of his powers, he played in the Super League for Wakefield, Huddersfield, Bradford and Hull KR, but has since been limited to playing in the lower levels of English football.

Group C

Ireland

George King

A forward who is currently playing for Hull KR, King is the obvious choice to captain the Irish squad.

A former Warrington and Wakefield player, he has played almost 200 games in the English Super League to go with his ten Tests for the Irish side.

Lebanon

Mitchell Moses

Kayne Kalache captained Lebanon during the mid-season Test, but the Cedars announced in the days leading up to the tournament that star halfback, who is fresh off a grand final performance with the Parramatta Eels will captain the team in this year's World Cup.

Moses is one of the NRL's top-ranking halfbacks and will need to have a monster tournament for Lebanon to succeed.

Jamaica

Joe Brown

Jamaica's rise to the Rugby League World Cup has been truly remarkable, and while their squad is full of relative unknowns, Joe Brown is one name who may stand out to fans.

He has played 29 games for the Bradford Bulls, before switching across to the York City Knights in 2022.

The winger and fullback will have an enormous role to play for the Reggae Warriors at the tournament.

New Zealand

Jesse Bromwich

Jesse Bromwich may not have featured in New Zealand's incredible forward pack without the captaincy, but his experience will bring plenty to the Kiwis' charge at World Cup glory - something they haven't experienced since 2008.

A long-term Melbourne Storm player, Bromwich is preparing for a switch to the Dolphins in 2023 and would love to take a World Cup win with him.

Group D

Cook Islands

Esan Marsters

Marsters captained the Cook Islands during the mid-year Test loss to Samoa and should do the same again at the World Cup, although it's yet to be confirmed by the nation.

The centre and winger played in the halves on that occasion, and his versatility will come in valuable to the Kukis during the tournament as they look to battle their way out of the group.

Papua New Guinea

Rhyse Martin

Martin will be best remembered by NRL fans for his time at the Canterbury Bulldogs, which came to a dramatic end in 2019 despite the fact he looked to be one of the brightest talents in the game.

The now 29-year-old has since played 74 games for the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League, while his 11 Tests for Papua New Guinea make him the ideal candidate to take over from David Mead as the skipper.

Tonga

Jason Taumalolo

Jason Taumalolo led the initial revolution of players declaring for Tonga and will hold the captaincy of the island nation for as long as he wants it.

The 29-year-old has played 14 Tests for Tonga, and has 237 NRL games for the Cowboys under his belt, bringing a season where the club made the preliminary finals into the tournament.

Siosiua Taukeiaho will captain in his absence for the first two group games as Taumalolo serves a suspension.

Wales

Elliot Kear

Kear has played a staggering 29 Tests for Wales since his 2009 debut, with the 33-year-old likely heading into his final World Cup for the nation.

A long-term player in the English system, the back will lead his team once again.