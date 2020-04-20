Former Broncos great Gorden Tallis has questioned whether Sonny Bill Williams is physically capable of returning to the NRL.

Several big-names have been linked to NRL clubs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including SBW, Quade Cooper, Ben Te’o and Israel Folau.

Tallis believes the wear and tear of the cross-code star’s body might stop him from being able to perform at the top level.

“I love Sonny Bill Williams – I think he’s one of the greatest forwards I’ve ever watched on a footy field and he’s done amazing in his career,” Tallis said on Triple M on Saturday.

“But I’ve watched him play a couple of times and I think the cue is in the rack.

“How hard he’s played and what he’s put his body through, I think it’s time for him.

“He’s getting his superannuation out of the game that he’s played, and I think he’s gone over there to set his family up. His body couldn’t come back and handle the NRL.”

Tallis praised SBW for all he has accomplished, but isn’t certain he is up to going round again based on his recent performances.

“He’s played really tough, Sonny Bill has gone into battle so many times and he’s been super professional, ticked every box,” he said.

“When I’ve watched him play (lately) he’s not putting his body in the same position that he used to.

“And you know what I’d be doing exactly the same thing.”