The rugby league community is in mourning after the passing of legendary broadcaster Barry Ross.

Ross is known for being a part of the iconic commentary duo with Rex Mossop that commentated several notable matches during the 1970s and 1980s, including the inaugural State of Origin match in 1980.

“Barry was one of the great figures of Rugby League broadcasting through his partnership with Rex Mossop,” ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He contributed to the Men of League and now Family of League Foundations. In particular, he was a tower of strength to former players especially ones that became sick or needed help.

“I know Barry's family was thankful that he was able to watch the broadcast of the Grand Final on Sunday.

"He was synonymous with some great Rugby League Grand Finals, and he was able to see one of the best of all time. He also tipped the Panthers I'm told.