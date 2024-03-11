While Spencer Leniu's eight-week suspension has claimed all the headlines out of Round 1, nine other players will be thanking a Grade 1 rating on various offences over the course of the weekend to be able to line up in Round 2.

It was confirmed at the NRL judiciary on Monday evening that Leniu will miss the next eight games after he was found guilty of contrary conduct, a charge that he was hit with after making a racial slur at Brisbane Broncos' five-eighth Ezra Mam during last weekend's season-opening matches in Las Vegas.

Jai Arrow and Nathan Brown also featured on the charge sheet after the games in Las Vegas, hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle and Grade 1 careless high tackle charge respectively.

Reece Walsh was also lucky to only be found to have committed a Grade 1 shoulder charge in Las Vegas, earning him a $3000 fine.

The remaining six players fined out of Grade 1 all played over the course of the weekend and have received fines.

Hudson Young and Emre Guler from the Canberra Raiders were both considered lucky to be charged with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges after Young took Ponga out off the ball and Guler was penalised for a hip drop tackle.

Will Warbrick and Braydon Trindall were both hit with Grade 1 careless high tackle charges, which will see them pay $1000 each, while Viliame Kikau was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and will be up for the same amount.

Gold Coast Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who already had an offence on his 12-month record, was also somewhat lucky to only be hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge offence which will see him pay $3000.

Full list of charges, NRL Round 1

Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters) - Contrary Conduct, no grade, eight-week suspension

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) - Shoulder Charge, Grade 1, $3000 fine

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) - Shoulder Charge, Grade 1, $3000 fine

Nathan Brown (Manly Sea Eagles) - Careless High Tackle, Grade 1, $1800 fine

Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - Crusher Tackle, Grade 1, $1000 fine

Emre Guler (Canberra Raiders) - Dangerous Contact, Grade 1, $1000 fine

Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm) - Careless High Tackle, Grade 1, $1000 fine

Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) - Careless High Tackle, Grade 1, $1000 fine

Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs) - Dangerous Contact, Grade 1, $1000 fine

Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) - Dangerous Conact, Grade 1, $750 fine