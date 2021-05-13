Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker has signed a contract extension with the Sydney Roosters for two more years.

Walker’s new deal is understood to be in the range of $1 million over the two seasons and could be seen as a bargain price tag given the explosive start to his NRL career.

The highly-touted teenager has flourished in his opening six games, scoring three tries and handing off another 10 in the No.7 jumper.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 4

Try Assists 1

Tries 211

Kick Metres

Speaking to NRL.com, Roosters coach Trent Robinson was of high praise for the 18-year-old.

“It’s nice knowing that you look at a player, see what you want in a player and then he delivers on that and more,” Robinson said.

“It’s obviously been quite quick, the negotiations, but trying to work out the value of an 18-year-old halfback is, and that’s taken a couple of weeks.

“It’s been very clear from Ben, Kylie, Sam and their management that this was the place for him a couple of years ago and this is the place for him the next couple of years.

“It’s been great to get it done and keep Sam rolling on.”

While the Roosters remain in the hunt for another premiership in 2021, Walker has been a rare highlight given their extensive injury list that has caused plenty of changeover at Bondi.

Walker will continue his role as starting halfback for the Tri-colours in this weekend’s Magic Round clash with North Queensland on Saturday night.