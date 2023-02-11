The Sydney Roosters have made big adjustments to their line-up ahead of their opening trial match against the Melbourne Storm, withdrawing four NRL stars from the starting side.

Originally naming a stacked line-up for their first clash of the pre-season, Trent Robinson has hoodwinked fans and pulled Luke Keary, Joseph Suaali'i, Daniel Tupou and Lindsay Collins out of the side 24 hours before kick-off.

Suaali'i was set to play at left centre for the first time ahead of a full-time move there this season, while Keary, Collins and Tupou were all due to play their first matches since appearing at the World Cup.

Despite the exodus, there Roosters still have a slew of first-grade regulars named in the form of Jaxson Paulo, Drew Hutchison, Sam Walker, Matt Lodge, Victor Radley and new recruit Brandon Smith.

The Roosters will also unveil highly-touted back-rower Siua Wong in the match, with the Fijian international an outside chance of starting the season on the bench, however a first-grade debut closer to the Origin period is more likely.

The match will also welcome back Melbourne duo Christian Welch and Reimis Smith, who haven't appeared in the NRL since Round 1 and Round 9 last season respectively, with both stars suffering long-term injuries throughout the season.

The two sides will face off at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong at 1:50pm AEDT Sunday as both sides look to start their premiership-contending campaigns on the right foot.