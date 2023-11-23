Sitili Tupouniua might be on the comeback trail from a neck injury, but it appears a contract won't be one of his concerns moving forward.

It was tipped that, despite missing a chunk of 2023 and the back end of 2022 prior to that with an ACL injury, there could have been a queue of clubs chasing the powerful edge forward's services from the start of 2024 once the November 1 deadline passed without a new contract being signed at Bondi.

Tupouniua, even before his contract was due to expire, has been linked in a switch away from the Roosters in recent times, with the Newcastle Knights at one stage posing as a potential suitor.

But that opportunity may be set to pass any interested parties, with News Corp reporting the tri-colours will add to their run of re-signings to add Tupouniua to the list.

It's understood the new deal for Tupouniua will represent a three-year extension, locking up the future of the 26-year-old on a three-year extension through to the end of the 2027 campaign.

Trent Robinson and his recruitment staff have plenty of room to move with few players signed long-term, and while the club have at this stage only confirmed Siua Wong, it's believed Nat Butcher has also re-signed, while Terrell May, despite external interest, could be next to put pen to paper.

Outside of the forward pack, the Roosters have also re-signed Sandon Smith, Billy Smith and Connor Watson in recent times.

Tupouniua was a walk up starter for the Roosters prior to his first knee injury, but it's unclear if he will enjoy the same role when he returns, even if he is fully fit in 2024.

Nat Butcher has become a lock in for Trent Robinson's starting side, while the likes of Angus Crichton, Egan Butcher and Siua Wong will all be pushing for an increased role during 2024.