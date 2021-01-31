Roosters teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii has been named in Brad Fittler’s Emerging Blues Origin squad despite being uncapped at NRL level, per NRL.com.

Suaalii joined the Roosters following prolonged negotiations between the Chooks and Rabbitohs, with the 17-year-old leaving Redfern in favour of Bondi.

The exciting fullback will join Fittler’s camp at the NSWRL centre of excellence along with players from NSW and ACT clubs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Reports that Joseph Suaalii has signed with the Rabbitohs on the richest deal for a teenager in the games history "A mix between SBW and GI" Have to say he looks very promising#NRL

The Kings product will turn 18 in August, but could be in line to run out for the Tri-colours prior to his birthday.

The Roosters have filed for an exemption from the league that would allow Suaalii to play at NRL level despite being under the required age.

Suaalii joins teammates Nat Butcher and Sam Verrills at the camp, while the Panthers boast six names in the Blues squad.

Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Tyrone May, Spencer Leniu, Brian To’o and Charlie Staines join the squad from the grand finalists.

New Bulldogs duo Kyle Flanagan and Jack Hetherington also make the squad, along with fellow Canterbury young guns Brandon Wakeham and Jake Averillo.

Emerging Blues Squad